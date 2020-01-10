Resident Speaks About Road Paving In El Socorro Jan 10, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One El Socorro South resident also spoke with Juhel Browne about the new road paving works there. He says, however, that is not the only infrastructural work that is needed in the area. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Resident Speaks About Road Paving In El Socorro One El Socorro South resident also spoke with Juhel Browne about the new road paving works there. Sinanan Says No Election Ploy with Road Paving The Works and Transport Minister says new road paving projects set to take place across Trinidad are not a ploy to help the government win the general elections due this year. Launch of Schools Panorama The national Schools Panorama Competition was officially launched on Friday. Beyond The Tape : Friday 10th January 2020 Iwrn Urges Men to Control Their Emotions International Women's Resource Network President Adriana Sandrine Rattan is urging men to control their emotions, especially during domestic disputes. Woman Shot and Killed in POS Laid to Rest On New Year's Eve, Lystra Hernandez-Patterson was awaiting transport, at the Blanchisseuse Taxi Stand, in Port of Spain. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesMayor- Feeding homeless not permittedBeyond The Tape: Thursday 9th January 2020Trade Min Responds To Planned Grocery Price HikeSouth Woman MurderedAngry Nursing Students Want Their ResultsMorning Edition January 9th 2020Arson Attack in TobagoNurses Assoc Blames Deyalsingh for DelayBeyond The Tape : Wednesday 08th January 2020Carnival 2020: Two-song format reintroduced