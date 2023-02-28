Republic Bank has joined forces with Gateway Athletics International to launch the National Youth Football League. The tournament is expected to be the premier youth football competition with support of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association. It's also expected to bridge the gap between Secondary Schools Football and club football.
