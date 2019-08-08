Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley does not have a choice but to fire Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald. This is according to Political Analyst, Dr. Winford James who says her arrest remains the crux of the matter. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story.

Children at St Judes Being Abused?

A little over a week ago, the drug overdose and hospitalisation of three girls at the St. Judes Home for girls in Belmont became public knowledge. Well, stemming from that incident are allegations of not only abuse by caretakers but also the police.