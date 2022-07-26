It seems after years of former July 27th 1990 Parliament hostage Wendell Eversley begging, pleading, crying, and walking alone to commemorate the attempted coup, there may soon be an official ceremony in Tobago to observe that fateful day, and the memory of the late former President and Prime Minister Arthur ANR Robinson. This from Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke, as he spoke in Tobago on Monday, during a wreath laying ceremony, at the Scarborough Methodist Cemetery. More from Elizabeth Williams.

