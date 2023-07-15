As the country mourns the passing of a most treasured historian comes a call to finish the sugar cane Museum. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine attended a memorial service at UWI Professor Brinsley Samaroo. Here's her report.
REMEMBERING BRINSLEY
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Scholar and author Dr David Muhammad says, our failing political system and the absence of o…
The Prime Minister says the process under the Public Procurement And Disposal Of Public Prop…
The Prime Minister says the PSA is taking the Government before the Privy Council because th…
The Opposition Leader is calling government’s intention to amend the Public Procurement Act,…
The St Joseph home of entertainer Errol Fabien was reportedly hit by burglars, on Friday morning.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- St James killing captured on CCTV
- BODY PARTS ON THE ROAD
- ARIMA MURDER VICTIM IDENTIFIED
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 14th July 2023
- Morning Edition: 30th June 2005
- ST JAMES MURDER
- KING OF THE ASHANTI COMING TO T&T
- DAVID MUHAMMAD: CRIME FUELED BY FAILED POLITICALS
- UNCLE ERROL HIT BY THIEVES
- KPB: GOV'T ACTING ILLEGALLY