To whom much is given, much is expected. That goes for lawyers, judges and those responsible for ensuring a smooth judicial process. The ceremonial opening of the new law term took place at the Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity, where members of the judiciary were reminded of their importance to society . Nneka Parsanlal has more.
'Remember Who You Serve', Law Term 2019 2020 Opens
Nneka Parsanlal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Senior Counsel Israel Khan is calling for a police investigation of accusations of misbehaviour in public office against the Chief Justice.
A call for the Registrar of the Supreme Court to respond to claims of forum shopping as it relates to the reassignment of the Chief Justice Vs Marcia Ayers Caesar matter.
As a woman heralded as a national icon, a lioness and a force to be reckoned with is laid to rest, the family of Dr. Linda Baboolal says she was never disappointed in her party.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Bride Upset with Fashion Designer
- Tobagoian Featured In London
- Gyro Vendor Dies In Tobago
- Morning Edition September 16th 2019
- Tourists Claim Terrible Stay; Hotel Claims Terrible
- Dr. Terry Ali on Ahye’s Ban
- Weekend Spotlight: March Against Child Violence
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 13th September 2019
- TT Must Talk Adoption
- World First Aid Day