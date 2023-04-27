Two Hindu pundits have declared that East Indians are being targeted by criminals and the powers that be are guilty of inaction. The sentiments were expressed at a crime talk in Aranguez on Wednesday afternoon.
RELIGIOUS LEADERS IN ARANGUEZ SPEAK
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
On Tuesday evening, General Manager of Desalcott John Thompson told us about the challenges faced in the Dry season but what happens during the Rainy season? We have more of our exclusive interview at the country's award winning desalination plant, which is owned by the HKL group of companies.
Two Hindu pundits have declared that East Indians are being targeted by criminals and the powers that be are guilty of inaction. The sentiments were expressed at a crime talk in Aranguez on Wednesday afternoon.
Rain had a big part to play on day two of the game between Team Weekes and West Indies Academy at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
Team Weekes resumed on 365 for 7 and added 36 more to be all out for 401, with 86 from Kevin Sinclair, while Nyeem Young took three wickets.
Newly appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police Tobago Collis Hazel, is calling on the suspect or suspects involved in the murder of Donneil Thomas to surrender now, or else. ACP Hazel told TV6 News that surrendering now would be the best option for those involved.
The community of La Paille is bracing for impact, after the Caroni River breached its banks last night. TV6 visited the area on Thursday and saw a clearing in the bank where the water had come through, and with the rains persisting, MP Dinesh Rambally is calling on the authorities to act with haste, to prevent a potential nightmare.
Tobago records its 4th murder. The victim is Donneil Thomas of Signal Hill.
Mr. Thomas was about to leave home for work on Thursday morning when he was shot multiple times in his living room. He died on the spot. The father of one was employed with the Division of Infrastructure.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 27th April 2023
- RELIGIOUS LEADERS IN ARANGUEZ SPEAK
- Morning Edition: 27th April 2023
- WATER RESOURCES SERIES: DESALCOTT PART 2
- WATER RESOURCES SERIES: DESALCOTT PT 1
- SOS SYSTEM FOR CRIME IN TUNAPUNA
- PENAL TRIPLE MURDER
- LA PAILLE BRACES FOR FLOODS
- CRIMINOLOGIST TOO MUCH DIVISION
- 3 RESCUED FROM PORSCHE IN FLOODWATERS