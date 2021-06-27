Relief for Arima Families

Today families in Arima and environs were able to enjoy a good ole Trini style Sunday lunch courtesy D'abadie/O'meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and the Cashew Tree Charity Foundation. They hosted a drive through hamper distribution at Lawrence Avenue, Lawrence Park Arima yesterday... TV6's Cameraman Ryan Bascombe was there.

