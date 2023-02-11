Well let's turn our attention to track and field for the Secondary Schools Relay Festival. QRC was the team to beat at the Hasely Crawford Stadium as they topped the charts for the Boys with a total of 182 points. Toco Secondary grabbed second spot with 108 points and St. Benedicts College third with 100 points. Meantime, Bishop Anstey High School topped the standings for the Girls with 120 points. Toco Secondary took second spot followed by Holy Name Convent in third.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The first report on the investigations into the once-missing, now-reappeared file, by retire…
One man from Tobago is being questioned in connection with Thursday's murder of 50 year old …
Well let's turn our attention to track and field for the Secondary Schools Relay Festival. Q…
According to Minister of Works and Transport Sinanan, not only did truck owners neglect to g…
If you are in Scarborough, and you want to know the time, well, all you have to do is look up.