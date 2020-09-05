One week after his killing, relatives held the funeral service of Moruga resident Vernrick Hudlin. The 56 year old was shot by an off-duty police officer last Saturday, leading to two fiery protests in the community and no word yet from investigators on if an arrest will be made. At his Gomez Trace, St Mary’s home this afternoon relatives called on police officers to be more compassionate with the public.
