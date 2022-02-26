Relatives of four divers still missing following an incident at Paria are demanding answers from the authorities, as up to news time, no bodies had been recovered. On Friday afternoon Paria confirmed there was an incident on the compound where 5 divers went missing while conducting an underwater maintenance exercise, however only one person was rescued. Rynessa Cutting has more.

