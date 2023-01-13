Comply with your statutory duty, and do your job!

It's the blunt statement by attorneys for Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, to the registrar of the Council of the Pharmacy Board.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FARLEY IS NOW A FATHER

FARLEY IS NOW A FATHER

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is today a proud father. This as his wife Takyana Nedd- Aug…

COVID CONCERN

COVID CONCERN

The country cannot afford another shutdown. This from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine durin…