REGISTRAR OF PHARMACY BOARD TOLD: DO YOUR JOB Jan 13, 2023 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Comply with your statutory duty, and do your job!It's the blunt statement by attorneys for Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, to the registrar of the Council of the Pharmacy Board. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU FARLEY IS NOW A FATHER Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is today a proud father. This as his wife Takyana Nedd- Aug… PATRICE SPEAKS WITH TV6 It takes a village to raise a child, the words of soca star Patrice Roberts. NORTH SOUTH CLASSIC DAY 2 North have the advantage after two days of the North/South Classic against South at the Nati… COVID CONCERN The country cannot afford another shutdown. This from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine durin… CHINA TT INVESTMENT COOPERATION FORUM This year agriculture, agro-processing, cross border e-commerce and modern logistics were in… IT'S BEYOND COVID SAYS DEYALSINGH The Health Minsiter is urging those who are not yet vaccinated against Covid 19 to get a WHO… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.