Regional Corps Discuss Reform

Nine Municipal Corporations have participated in continued discussions on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill, 2019 at the Joint Select Committee. Several issues from inadequate staffing to underproductive workers were raised. Alicia Boucher has the details.
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Nine Municipal Corporations have participated in continued discussions on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill...
The Catholic Archdiocese has accepted an undertaking from the Prime Minister to embark on a project to ensure that each Venezuelan child in T&T has access to education.
It was a bad day for the hosts who let the advantage slip away on day two.
Earlier this year it was announced that the Aranguez Savannah will be fitted with a new multi-million dollar pavillion.
Having told the Prime Minister to shut up, Watson Duke has come under heavy criticism from a senior member of the cabinet, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds.