A Refugee Policy is needed. It's the view of Attorney at Law Nafessa Mohammed, who has criticised the Ministry of National Security for the deportation of 16 Venezuelan children over the weekend.
In an interview on the TV6 Morning Edition, Mohammed accused the government of breaking the law based on conventions and treaties which the country has signed on to.
The High Court has ruled that the children are to stay in T&T until the hearing of the matter is completed. But the Attorney says, what the country needs is policy and the question remains at this time, where are the children?
She says that would better help the country in managing the Venezuelan immigration situation.