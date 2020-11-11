THA Chief Secretary Dennis is disappointed with Tobagonians who flout the COVID-19 laws and guidelines. This comes as photos have surfaced where passengers on reef boats, in the Buccoo Marine Park, have been observed not in compliance with COVID-19 regulations. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Reef Tours Disobedience
Elizabeth Williams
