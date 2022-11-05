Red Force On Top

Well the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force returned to winning ways today in fine style. They defeated the Windward Islands comprehensively by seven wickets in the regional super 50 tournament. Joshua Da Silva scored a half century as the Red Force chased the required 190 runs needed for victory.

