Well it’s time to test your ball juggling skills as the Red Bull Street Style tournament is back again. This time though the tournament has opened its doors to anyone wishing to show-off their skills, including you. National champion Keron Forde has been promoting the sport locally and he gave an update on what the tournament will be like this time around.

DRIVERS BEWARE: DEMERIT POINTS SYSTEM IN EFFECT TOMORROW

Come Wednesday May 27th, the much publicised Road Traffic Demerit Points System will be in effect and drivers found violating the rules of the road will do so at the risk of having their driver's permits suspended for up to two years.

CXC WEBINAR

The countdown to CSEC and CAPE exams is on, for students in form 5 and upper six.