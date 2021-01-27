Recounts in four electoral districts in Tobago have been completed and the 6-6 tie between the PNM and the PDP stands.

Our reporter in Tobago, Elizabeth Williams followed the proceedings. Here's the latest.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why No Rangers Players

Why No Rangers Players

Well if you noticed that some locally based big names were missing from the final squad, that might be because their are no players from La Horquetta Rangers in the line-up.