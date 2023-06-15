The controversial recording, purported to be the voices of two top THA officials conspiring to use public funds for propaganda purposes, has now gone to the Integrity Commission. This was confirmed by Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, during a media conference in Scarborough, on Wednesday. Elizabeth Williams has more.
Elizabeth Williams
