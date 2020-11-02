Ready to Beat Ancil

Leader of the Unity of the People Nickocy Phillips says, he is ready to beat THA Chief Secretary and representative for Buccoo Mt. Pleasant Ancil Dennis, in the upcoming THA Elections. Phillips, who lives in Buccoo says, he intends to contest the seat. More from Elizabeth Williams.
