It is about time Tobago has a separate Carnival from Trinidad. This from businessman John Quan of Johnny Q Sound Company and Pub House. Mr. Quan spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams and here is her story.
READY FOR TOBAGO CARNIVAL
Elizabeth Williams
