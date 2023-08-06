Apropriate or inappropriate? It's the debate currently raging following the Opposition Leader's recent comments on her political platform, as she championed Stand Your Ground Legislation. Rynessa Cutting has more.
REACTIONS TO EMPTY THE CLIP
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
If not Stand Your Ground legislation, then what? It's the question being asked by the UNC, which is challenging the government to suggest a better alternative.
How many of you can afford at least $40,000 for a firearm? It was just one of the questions put forward by the Prime Minister during the Conversations with the PM last night...
Load up the 'matic! The Opposition Leader came under fire for controversial comments
Royalty in town! The King of the Asante visited T&T
And the Commonwealth Games kicked off on home soil
Apropriate or inappropriate? It's the debate currently raging following the Opposition Leade…
Mt. Hope Women's Hospital has been accredited Baby-Friendly status, courtesy PAHO. It means …