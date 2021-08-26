After the game, TKR skipper Kieron Pollard said there were still many positives his team could take from the match, while his opposite number Nicholas Pooran lauded his troops for their fighting spirit.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Simply a containment measure; that's the view of the Tobago Business Chamber as it pertains to the continued State of Emergency.
THA Health Secretary Tracy Davidson Celestine says they may be forced to state quarantine persons on the island who continue to break quarantine orders.
The Prime Minister is expressing concern tonight about those in this country who are unvaccinated and are at risk of contracting the Delta variant if any case is not detected by the strict protocols which have so far identified the strain in five returning nationals.
Your rights are enshrined in the Constitution. But when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and mandatory vaccination, those rights may become 'second place' in light of the consideration of several factors, including the safety and well-being of an entire country.
A D'abadie man is placed on bond, after breaching an order, put in place to protect his former common law wife.
And, a Point Fortin man is charged with having sex with an 11-year-old girl.
It was not a good start for defending champs Trinbago Knight Riders, who went under to Guyana Amazon Warriors by nine runs in their CPL opener.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Immunisation Stress Related Response
- Beyond The Tape-Thursday 26th August 2021
- Protesters Reject SOE Extension
- Mandatory Vaccination And Constitutional Rights
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 25th August 2021
- SOE Extension To Prevent Another Lockdown Says PM
- Crime Wrap
- Crime Wrap
- TKR V.S GAW
- Beyond the Tape : Tuesday 24th August 2021