Former president of the Joint Consultative Council Afra Raymond says the Housing Development Corporation breached the HDC Act when they entered into a contract with Chinese construction company, Gezhouba Group International Engineering Co Ltd to build million dollar homes. The Act mandates the corporation to build affordable housing but according to Raymond this was anything but reasonable. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SWMCOL: What rubbish!!

SWMCOL: What rubbish!!

Responding to a Forbes Article saying, Caribbean Countries were the Biggest plastic Polluter…

Angostura Signs MOU with SWWTU

Angostura Signs MOU with SWWTU

In a time when job security is a scarce commodity, Angostura Holdings Limited has made thirty four internal staff positions permanent...