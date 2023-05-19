The man who took on the State in his successful local government challenge is calling it a victory for democracy. Ravi Balgobin Maharaj says he is not associated with any political party.
UDECOTT has withdrawn from a number of mega projects in Tobago. This announcement was made by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, during Tuesday's district town meeting in Mt. St. George Tobago.
Eastern Caribbean Currency Union members now have the opportunity to invest in retail Mutual Funds, with the launch of the Unit Trust Corporation's Global Balanced Fund Limited (UTC GBFL). At the launch in St Lucia this morning, stakeholders hailed the UTC for pioneering this effort, which is expected to open avenues for wealth creation straight up the island chain, from Anguilla to Grenada.
Students who sat the CAPE examination on Wednesday are said to be in a state of anxiety after reports from the Caribbean Examination Council, that the Math paper was leaked.
Monthly talks and a symposium are on the cards, going forward.
As the Scrap Iron Dealers Association and the Ministry of Trade and Industry met on Thursday.
In calling today's judgment 'landmark', the opposition leader is the first to publicly call on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to call the local government election now.
The Attorney General says he will "take all relevant and rational recommendations into consideration" when our Political Editor Juhel Browne asked him if any legislative solutions would part of his deliberations as he seeks advice on the Privy Council's ruling
