The CEO of Ramps Logistics says he is "really really disappointed" with the Guyana Revenue Authority's decision to file 10 charges of false declarations against the company's subsidiary in Guyana as it is has filed legal action in the court there to get a local content licence.
However, the CEO tells Political Editor Juhel Browne that Ramps "is still optimistic about doing business in Guyana" because they "believe in the fairness and the independence of the judiciary" there and in "the enlightened leadership" of Guyana's president.