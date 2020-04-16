People would avoid getting tested for COVID-19 because of fear. That's according to Member of Parliament for St. Augustine Prakash Ramadhar. But why? Well, the reason being given by Ramadhar is the present rules of quarantine. Alicia Boucher has this story.
Over 38,000 persons have applied for salary relief grants and Finance Minister Colm Imbert says they can expect that relief in short order.
Even as complaints come in from healthcare workers that they don't have access to PPE,Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh maintains that those who need it, are in receipt.
Southern Division Police have seen a significant reduction in serious crime since the pandemic restrictions took effect. Senior Superintendent Wayne Mohammed says too many people continue to ignore the stay-at-home order,
When you think of children attending school, academics would be primarily what pops into mind.
One political party fears that the Government's new online learning policy brought on by COVID-19 is unfair. The Movement for Social Justice says this proposal will exacerbate the existing structures of inequality – of wealth and of educational opportunity.