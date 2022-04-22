RAMADHAR FILES PAPLS

Attorneys representing the families of two of the deceased LMCS divers says they do not have to, and they are not waiting on the conclusion of the Commission of Enquiry in moving forward with their lawsuits. During a press conference at his San Fernando Law Chambers, Attorney Prakash Ramadhar revealed that pre-action protocol letters were sent out to Paria, LMCS and the Attorney General today. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.

