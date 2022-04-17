R.C. Archbishop Says Covid Has No Final Say

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of this country says Covid and sickness could never have the final word because God rose Jesus Christ from the dead.
The Archbishop Jason Gordon declares that "whatever happens in the geopolitics of our world and whatever implications that means for Trinidad and Tobago, the power of God's resurrection is an unstoppable force."
It was part of his Easter Sunday homily today at the Catholic Cathedral this morning, as he sought to encourage a positive outlook of Trinidad and Tobago.