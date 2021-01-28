Here’s Dr. Marisa Nimrod in our Quest for Good Health segment.

PM: Go Straight Home After School

As some of the nation's children head back to school, the Prime Minister has laid down some rules and warns the State will roll back if it has to.

Assemblymen Sworn In

All twelve Assemblymen in the Tobago House of Assembly, took their oaths of office on Thursday. 

PM: THA Can Work It Out

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is limited, for now to allowing the THA impasse to evolve on its own.