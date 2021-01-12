The Queen's Hall Covid-19 event which took place over the weekend is engaging the attention of the Police. We're told legal officers at the TTPS are scrutinizing the video and awaiting information before any action is taken. Nisha John-Mohammed reports.
Queens Hall Event Under Scrutiny
Nisha John-Mohammed
