Four days after being taken to the Caura Health Facility for observation, one woman tells TV6 she is more concerned than when she went in. The woman, whose identity we have withheld, says in her opinion, the conditions are not amenable to quarantine, as she and the other possible cases are being kept in a space, together.

Students Arrive Home

A number of students attached to the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus who were stranded at the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados yesterday, are now back in Trinidad and Tobago.

Quarantined Patient Speaks

