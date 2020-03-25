Workers aboard the Cabo Star have had two scares within the span of a week. This, as two members of the crew fell ill. The Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union says, quarantine protocols at the port were broken. But the Port Authority is saying otherwise. Alicia Boucher has the details.

