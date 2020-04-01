A Trinidad and Tobago national quarantined in China describes the experience as frightening and depressing.
Alicia Joseph explains that she and others are housed in a hotel and they have to foot their own bill.
Tv6's Nicole Romany tells us more.
The fight against COVID 19 is not one which can be won by law, enforcement or the flaunting of power.
PSA President Watson Duke is tonight calling for life insurance all healthcare workers, in the wake of one doctor already testing positive for COVID-19.
Mere weeks before the departure of THA chief secretary kelvin charles, comes word of the reassignment of two assistant secretaries in the Tobago house of assembly.
The Government's war on COVID-19 is now set to see the release of specific categories of prisoners from the nation's' prisons.
One criminologist says that the Government’s plan to release certain categories of prisoners as part of the war on COVID-19 is a golden opportunity to deal with the backlog of prisoners on remand.
