The frustration continues for athletes across the globe, with many of them taking on different challenges to keep them sane while in isolation. One popular activity is the toilet paper challenge which some in this country has taken up. Here's the QPCC Women's football team at it.
Government is clamping down even more to prevent public clusters. The Public Health Regulations have been amended, reducing the number of people allowed to gather in an open space by half.
National Security Minister Stuart Young says they will catch the police officers and soldiers behind the disturbing video which shows them forcing street dwellers to consume alcohol and then exercise under duress.
$53 million dollars has been allocated for Tobago, to treat with the fight against COVID-19.
