QPCC Awards

Red Force cricketer Akeal Hosein did exactly that to be named Queens Park Senior Sports Personality of 2019.
Hosein beat out the likes of the Bravo brothers, Tion Webster and West Indies captain Keiron Pollard for the prestigious award.
