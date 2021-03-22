The necessary legislation must be instituted to have special needs children included in society. This from founder and chairman of the Down Syndrome Family Network, Fitzherbert Glen Niles. Mr. Niles spoke on Monday, during the Tobago arm of World Down Syndrome Day observances, at the Victor E Bruce Complex. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

