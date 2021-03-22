The necessary legislation must be instituted to have special needs children included in society. This from founder and chairman of the Down Syndrome Family Network, Fitzherbert Glen Niles. Mr. Niles spoke on Monday, during the Tobago arm of World Down Syndrome Day observances, at the Victor E Bruce Complex. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Put The Necessary Legislation In Place
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A two hour long meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Amery Browne and Indian High Commissioner...
The necessary legislation must be instituted to have special needs children included in society.
Family and friends of Jevon Clairmont gathered to say their final farewell to the young man who lost his life on March 12th.
Police are investigating two separate killings -- one in south Trinidad, the other in Laventille.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Family grieves for teen missing at sea
- Jevon Clairmont Stands Up At His Funeral
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 22nd March 2021
- Police disperse crowd at Jenny's compound
- Still No Word From COVAX
- Crime Wrap
- Man Drowns In Sand Pit Pond
- Meeting Between Foreign Minister And Indian High Commissioner
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 19th March 2021
- Put The Necessary Legislation In Place