It's about a single parent who is trying to fulfill the dream of her daughter to become a professional footballer. At 17 years-old JordAnne Antoine is an award winning defender who earned a US scholarship with South West Virginia Community College. Her mother DeAnne Antoine relates her experience of being unemployed, but going all out to make her daughter's dream possible.
