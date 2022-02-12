Supporters of the Pushback Movement gathered on Harris Promenade San Fernando this morning continuing to signal their opposition to government’s public sector vaccine policy. Police officers tried to manage the large gathering of hundreds, eventually instructing the crowd to disperse. Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh reports.
PUSHBACK MOVEMENT IN SANDO
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
