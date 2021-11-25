Public Transportation Issues

The longstanding issues of Tobago's public transportation, will be addressed under a Progressive Democratic Patriots administration. This from deputy political leader Farley Augustine, who is challenging Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley to say what he has done for Tobago, besides the now to be constructed ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project. More from Elizabeth Williams.
