Public sector workers who do not get vaccinated against Covid 19 once the Government's Public Sector Safe Zones initiative takes effect from mid-January are not just facing being furlouged. The Attorney General says that furloughs are not indefinite and the end result could be dismissal. He spoke on the matter during a virtual news conference today in which he said has invited trade union leaders to discuss the plan....something they have said they will not support. Juhel Browne reports.

