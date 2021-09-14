The Finance Minister told the Senate today that the Government has found a way to get the Revenue Authority established after 11 years since the first bill to do so was introduced in the Parliament.
The solution, according to the Minister, involves the appointment of public officers one key unit of the proposed authority, which he said gets rid of the need for the requirement of a special majority.
And now that the Opposition's support is not required in the Parliament, is has threatened to oppose the legislation in the Courts if it becomes law.
Juhel Browne reports.