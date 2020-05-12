The Public Transport Service Corporation has been prompted to review its security mechanisms, after a bus was stolen from the PTSC's compound. Initial checks into the incident suggest that the action was in protest against certain managerial decisions. Alicia Boucher has the details.
PTSC BUS STOLEN AND RETURNED
Alicia Boucher
