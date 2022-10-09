The Parent Teacher's Association attached to the Scarborough RC School is today up in arms with the Division of Education, over the breaking down of a fence on the school's compound, to make way for a road for Tobago's Carnival. What is so disturbing to PTA President Keisha Jack, is that no consultation took place with school officials. More in this Elizabeth Williams report
PTA Upset With THA
Elizabeth Williams
