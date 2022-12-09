The front pages may have moved on but for the families affected by flooding and in particular repeated flooding, the experienced may be forever etched in their memory. That is the view of Dr. Cheryl-Ann S. Boodram Lecturer/ Co-ordinator of the Social Work Unit at the Department of Behavioural Sciences UWI. This follows research published last December where she examined of the experience of families in vulnerable communities, more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tributes For Volney

Tributes For Volney

The lower house today paid tribute to one of its own, former parliamentarian and judge Herbe…

NATT Responds

NATT Responds

As the T&T Netball Association has stood by their decision to remove former Coach Kemba …

Hochoy On PDP

Hochoy On PDP

Tobago's first Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles agrees with current Chief Secretary Farley Aug…