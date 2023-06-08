The President of the Public Services Association says the union has been granted an urgent hearing by an Appeal Court Judge of its appeal of the High Court's dismissal of its application for an interim injunction to block the operationalisation of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority .
The PSA is now calling on its members in the Board of Inland Revenue and the Customs and Excise Division sign on to the TTRA until a final ruling on the matter which the union says it is prepared to take all the way to the Privy Council.
Juhel Browne reports.