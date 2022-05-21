With the Chief Personnel Officer offering public servants two one-percent increases over an eight-year period, the Public Services Association is advising workers to fight back. PSA President Leroy Baptiste says the government is depending on workers to accept crumbs out of desperation, while they ensure that they can continue to live a life of luxury. Rynessa Cutting reports.
PSA: GOVT BULLYING WORKERS
Rynessa Cutting
