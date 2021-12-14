Good riddance to Watson Duke! It's the unceremonious farewell from PSA Council member Curtis Cuffie, as the Council met today to begin to chart the way forward for the Association. Cuffie tells TV6 the membership can once again focus on rebuilding the PSA; but he's warning Farley Augustine to keep an eye on Watson Duke. Rynessa Cutting reports.

