On the TV6 Morning Edition, the Government was accused of deliberately sabotaging WASA in order to justify dismantling the state entity. President of the Public Services Association Leroy Baptiste told us that the utility is being poorly managed and the workers are taking the fall.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
In our Health Watch segment, OMEGA XL is standing by its products.
This comes as a local doctor is cautioning people about using its products.
Are the pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine conflict simply a cover for unnecessary inflation? It's one of the possibilities being investigated by Fair Trading agencies worldwide, as prices skyrocket across the globe. President of the Shipping Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Hayden Alleyne, says shipping lines have recorded billions of dollars in profit over the last six quarters.
We have a response from the Attorney General's Office to the Privy Council's ruling that incarcerated persons charged with murder can apply for bail.
The AG says the Privy Council's Ruling has determined that the provisions contained in section 5(1) and the First Schedule of the Bail Act, 1994 are not existing law, so as to be saved from constitutional challenge and, were not reasonably justifiable under the Constitution."
Former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan says "the Privy Council has confirmed that it is illegal for Parliament to deny people this fundamental right."
He gave the comment in response to a question from our Political Editor Juhel Browne Thursday.
The Public Services Association says Immigration Officers did not take industrial action on Tuesday at Piarco International Airport.
In an interview with i95.5fm, PSA President Leroy Baptiste sought to provide clarification as to what transpired.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 28th July 2022
- IS MONKEYPOX BEING SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED?
- BUSINESS SECTOR: PEOPLE FEAR COMING INTO PoS
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 27th July 2022
- POLICE WARN BUSINESS COMMUNITY
- PROMOTERS MAINTAIN THEY BEING SQUEEZED BY POLICE
- Morning Edition: 28th July 2022
- SWMCOL: CHARLIE IS BACK
- CEO RESIGNS
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 26th July 2022