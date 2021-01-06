In an effort to stop the spread the new strain of Covid-19 from reaching our shores, sanitisation and health and safety protocols have been beefed up at all ports of entry in Trinidad and Tobago. Confirmation came from the Airports Authority as well as the Ministry of health today during a Joint Select Committee meeting.
Protocols Beefed Up At Ports Of Entry For New Strain of COVID-19
